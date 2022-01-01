|
350 Cars • Expanded 3-Day Auction
We’re building the ultimate collector car destination in the birthplace of the classic car auction business in America, right back where it all began. Experience hundreds of world-class cars live at The Auburn Auction, staged in the relaxed, convivial setting of our Auburn, Indiana headquarters in the Classic Car Capital of the World.
To Receive Your Complimentary Ticket Worth $50 Each ($100 Total)
To receive your (2) $50 four-day spectator passes for FREE, just scan the QR code below, fill in the quick form and use the promo code below. Now you’re ready to start enjoying all that Worldwide Auctioneers’ The Auburn Auction, has to offer: car corral, swap meet with many automotive vendors, food trucks, and a climate-controlled 200,000-square-foot facility filled with three days of auctions featuring spectacular cars and memorabilia!
Step 2: Click "Enter promo code" and enter "WOWO"
Step 3: Select your "4 Day - VIP Comp" tickets and fill in your information to receive your tickets.
Wednesday, August 31
9am – 6pm • Auction Preview, Car Corral and Swap Meet
6:30pm – 8pm • Andy Stone Celebration of Life Reception
Thursday, September 1
9am – 6pm • Auction Preview, Car Corral and Swap Meet
11am – 6pm • Collector Car Auction
11:45am • Hoosier Tour Arrives at ACD Museum and ACD Festival Kick-Off
6pm – 10pm • Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, ‘Art of the Automobile’ Annual Benefit & Celebration
Friday, September 2
12pm – 9pm • Shuttle to Downtown and Museums
9am – 6pm • Auction Preview, Car Corral and Swap Meet
11am – 6pm • Collector Car Auction
6:30pm • ACD Festival 9th Street Experience Downtown on the Square
Saturday, September 3
12pm – 9pm • Shuttle to Downtown and Museums
9am – 6pm • Auction Preview, Car Corral and Swap Meet
9am – 11am • ACD Club Reunion Judging & Car Show at Eckhart Park followed by Parade of Classics
11am – 9pm • Collector Car Auction
Be a Part of the Longest-Running Collector Car Auction Destination
Auburn is a special town with a unique, long-standing automotive history, a heritage we’re committed to building on and augmenting. Some of the best cars ever built have been bought and sold here over the decades, and we’re excited to welcome collectors and enthusiasts back to where it all began, to the birthplace of America’s collector car auction industry, this year and long into the future.
-John Kruse, Principal and Auctioneer
Relaxed and Enjoyable Setting at the Birthplace of the Collector Car Auction Industry
Captivating Events for
All Kinds of Car Enthusiasts
• Car Corral
• Automotive Swap Meet
• Automotive Lifestyle Vendors
3-Day Boutique Auction with Carefully Curated Cars and Memorabilia
|
