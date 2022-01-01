350 Cars • Expanded 3-Day Auction We’re building the ultimate collector car destination in the birthplace of the classic car auction business in America, right back where it all began. Experience hundreds of world-class cars live at The Auburn Auction, staged in the relaxed, convivial setting of our Auburn, Indiana headquarters in the Classic Car Capital of the World. To Receive Your Complimentary Ticket Worth $50 Each ($100 Total) To receive your (2) $50 four-day spectator passes for FREE, just scan the QR code below, fill in the quick form and use the promo code below. Now you’re ready to start enjoying all that Worldwide Auctioneers’ The Auburn Auction, has to offer: car corral, swap meet with many automotive vendors, food trucks, and a climate-controlled 200,000-square-foot facility filled with three days of auctions featuring spectacular cars and memorabilia! Promo Code: WOWO Get Your Complimentary Tickets ($100 value) How to Redeems Tickets Step 1: Visit This Link and Click "Tickets" Step 2: Click "Enter promo code" and enter "WOWO" Step 3: Select your "4 Day - VIP Comp" tickets and fill in your information to receive your tickets. Schedule of Events Wednesday, August 31 9am – 6pm • Auction Preview, Car Corral and Swap Meet 6:30pm – 8pm • Andy Stone Celebration of Life Reception Thursday, September 1 9am – 6pm • Auction Preview, Car Corral and Swap Meet 11am – 6pm • Collector Car Auction 11:45am • Hoosier Tour Arrives at ACD Museum and ACD Festival Kick-Off 6pm – 10pm • Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, ‘Art of the Automobile’ Annual Benefit & Celebration Friday, September 2 12pm – 9pm • Shuttle to Downtown and Museums 9am – 6pm • Auction Preview, Car Corral and Swap Meet 11am – 6pm • Collector Car Auction 6:30pm • ACD Festival 9th Street Experience Downtown on the Square Saturday, September 3 12pm – 9pm • Shuttle to Downtown and Museums 9am – 6pm • Auction Preview, Car Corral and Swap Meet 9am – 11am • ACD Club Reunion Judging & Car Show at Eckhart Park followed by Parade of Classics 11am – 9pm • Collector Car Auction



Location: Kruse Plaza 5634 Opportunity Blvd, Auburn, IN 46706